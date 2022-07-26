Two players from the Super Falcons of Nigeria have been selected in the 11 women team of the tournament. Resheedat Ajibade a joint top scorer of the tournament and solid rock defender Osinanchi Ohale both were named to the squad. Ajibade and Osinachi are currently playing in the Spanish Primera División one clubs, Atlético Madrid and Deportivo Alaves.

The list further consists of four players from the champion’s squad South African, three players from Morocco the runner-up team and two players from the Zambian team the third place.

Below is the full list:

Andile Dlamini

Margaret Belem

Osinachi Ohale

Zainab Redouani

Refiloe Jane

Ghizlane Chebbak

Grace Chanda

Fatima Tagnaout

Rasheedat Ajibade

Jermaine Seoposenwe

South Africa was guided to the trophy by coach Ellis for the first time in history, she had failed twice as a player and once as a coach.