Super Falcons of Nigeria who ended their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations losing the bronze medal to Zambia are yet to receive match allowances and bonuses. According to BBC Africa, each player is owed $10,000 for three victories put up after their opener game against champions Banyana Banyana. This was traced to reasons the players boycotted training before their last game against Zambia in Morocco.

In an interview granted to one of the players by BBC Africa, she said umpteen excuses have risen from the NFF and sports ministry. She said they were coming up with excuses like wrong account numbers, network issues and many more.

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with why they always treat the female team like babies, she added.

“They said the money had been approved and will get to us in a few days – that was before the game against Zambia,”

“It’s now gone from that to ridiculous excuses like wrong account numbers to network issues. The lies and disrespect clearly show that they love to treat women’s team like the unwanted child.”

“The Sports Ministry was always quick to celebrate our success with big statements, but since this money problem started they’ve been very quiet.”

“Imagine if one of their daughters was playing for Nig – would they treat her like that?”

When BBC Africa contacted officials of NFF and Sports Ministry, they were positive that the Falcons should see alerts this week at most.

The 9-time champions qualified for the Women’s World Cup which will officially kick start next year in Sydney, Australia.