Vp Shettima Did Not Insult Muslims – MURIC

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to Nigerians not to misunderstand Vice President Kashim Shettimah on the ongoing battle for the Senate leadership. The group specifically dismissed any insinuation that the Vice President casted aspersion on Northern Muslims.

MURIC’s clarification was made by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Tuesday, 13th June, 2023.

He said :

“There is a strong tendency for Muslims, particularly our Northern brothers, to misunderstand what Vice President Kashim Shettima said yesterday, Monday, 12th June, 2023 on the senate presidency. He was quoted as saying, ‘…The worst, the most incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the presidency of the Senate.’

“No slur language was intended against Muslims in this speech. There was also no generalisation. It was directed straight at the Senate issue that is currently at stake. The Vice President was addressing the need for balancing of political posts in the country for the sake of national stability.

“The Vice President has not slighted Muslims in this conversation. Nothing in the speech is derogatory in any way. Shettima’s pedigree speaks eloquently in the area of service to the Muslim community. Although he has always been a liberal Muslim who ensures that Christians get their own due share of the dividends of democracy, Muslims have never been shortchanged in his scheme of things.

“As he repaired several churches in Borno, so did he build many mosques. His concern is justice, fairness and equity for all. As a devout Muslim, Shettima will not go out of his way to disparage Muslims or the religion of Islam.

“MURIC’s branch in Borno State has also submitted a report of his excellent standing among Borno Muslims. We also have full report of his many philanthropic deeds both recently and long before he became vice president.

“Nigerian Muslims in particular and the generality of Nigerians are therefore advised to ignore any mischievous insinuation seeking to pin any denigrating word or phrase on the Vice President against any region, faith or group over the issue of Senate leadership.”

