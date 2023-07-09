Path The News Chronicle » News » VP Kashim Shettima Extols Founder of FCMB, Late Olasubomi Balogun

VP Kashim Shettima Extols Founder of FCMB, Late Olasubomi Balogun

Adekunle Taofeek July 9, 2023 0

Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the late Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, was an institution in the Nigerian banking sector and a model for generations of bankers and lawyers, among other professionals, according to the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Tinubu, made the observation on Saturday in his remarks at the funeral service for the late Otunba Balogun held at Cathedral Church of Our Saviour in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

According to a statement by the Vice President’s media office, Senator Shettima described the late FCMB founder as a banking icon “who was everything our ailing world desired.”

Speaking further about the deceased’s virtues and impact, the Vice President said the late Otunba Balogun was “a philanthropist extraordinaire and departing from this world at age 89 is a gift that only a few have benefited from.”

According to him, “he not only immortalized your industrious spirit as the founder of the flourishing First City Merchant Bank, which we all know as FCMB, but the world is going to remain grateful to him even much longer than he lived.

“We are here to celebrate life. As he peacefully departs from this earthly realm at the remarkable age of 89, we lift our voices in prayer, offering our heartfelt appreciation for the profound impact he made during his time among us.

“So, this is more of a gratitude to the Almighty God for bringing such a noble person to our world and changing the course of our history.”

The VP then condoled with the Balogun family, government and people of Ogun State and offered prayers for the departed elder stateman.

