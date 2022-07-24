The last may not have been heard of the keenly debated Bill for the amendment of University Teaching Hospital (Reconstitution of Boards etc.) Act CAP U15 LFN 2004 which is currently before the National Assembly for deliberation, as more healthcare professional groups had continued to advocate for speedy passage of the bill unhindered.

Recall that about three weeks ago, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) issued a statement, published by The News Chronicles, countering in unequivocal terms the position of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) which sought to stop the passage of the bill. Ever since that press release, all other health Associations have published position papers in support of the Act amendment.

On Friday July 21, the Voluntary Blood Donors Club of Nigeria (VOBLODOCON) a non-tribal, non-religions, nongovernmental, and non-profit-making humanitarian organization issued a statement making its position on the contested bill known. In a press release, signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Uchejeso Mark Obeta, and titled: An Open Memorandum In Full Support Of The Bill For An Act To Amend University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution Of Boards etc), the body appealed to NASS to expedite actions and pass the bill into law, as they believed it has a final answer to the perennial disharmony and inter-professional disaffection that bedevils Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

The circular read:

“VOBLODOCON is in full support of this University Teaching Hospitals Amendment Bill. We commend the sponsors of the Bill, the House committee on Health and the entire Honourable members for this great insightful and impactful bill which is about to reposition the health system in Nigeria.

We believe that the Bill for the amendment of the University Teaching Hospital (Reconstitution of Boards etc.) Act CAP U15 LFN 2004 as sponsored by Hon. Bamidele Salam representing the good people of Ede North/Ede South /Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State is in a right direction to

assist the country in improving from the position among the Nations of the world (187th out of 191 countries). The Act is long overdue for Amendment and should be done now to save Nigerian healthcare due to healthcare leadership failure.

Our Observations

Our historical study on the headship of healthcare institutions especially the teaching hospitals in Nigeria revealed that it has been Chief Executive Officers or its equivalent. The responses of various medical and health professionals in Nigeria since the press release of this amendment Bill ranging from MDCAN to AMLSN, PCN and others shows a very dirty and unhealthy

healthcare team among the professionals working in teaching hospitals.

It is also important to mention that our observation reveals that there is superiority competitions among healthcare workers in the teaching hospitals that need urgent attention by the law and policy makers.

International Best Practice in support of the Bill

At the international scene, Secretaries of Health and Chief Executive Officers are trained specially. Most of them are appointed in health institutions even though they are not medically qualified. Using England as an example, their National Blood Service renamed NHS Blood and Transplant for England and Wales (which is equal to National Blood Service Commission [NBSC] here in Nigeria) is headed by Betsy Bassis BA, MBA. as the Chief Executive Officer / Board Director. She is just a business administrator with Masters’ degree but if it were to be in Nigeria, it would be made compulsory to be

MBBS holder.

It is not yet late for institutions in Nigeria to start trainings of Secretaries of Health and Chief Executive Officers. It was on record that National Open University of Nigeria started Masters’ degree in Hospital Administration under Public Administration but stopped the course due to pressures from current heads of hospitals instead of enrolling into the programme.

Our Humanitarian Voice for the Bill

Hierarchy among medical professionals is a serious challenge in teamwork practice especially in tertiary healthcare institutions in Nigeria. Before 1985, the headship of healthcare institutions was not specific but based on the most qualified professional. The Decree 10 of 1985 promulgated for the

Teaching Hospitals that translated to the University Teaching Hospital (Reconstitution of Boards etc.) Act CAP U15 LFN 2004 made the headship to be by a Chief Medical Director (CMD) who must be a Physician (Medical Doctor), registered and licensed instead of a Chief Executive Officer.

Unfortunately, this Decree has been replicated in all health institutions without adequate legal backing. This is the time to speak to the conscience of Nigerians especially the law makers and healthcare leaders in Nigeria to redeem the failing healthcare system through this Amendment.

The said Act removed the competency in administration and management in Nigerian healthcare to the hands of Doctors alone who may or may not have the adequate knowledge and practice of administration and management. The Teaching Hospital leadership may have contributed to our healthcare rating across the globe.

The hierarchy of professionals over others should be well considered so that no one profession is exalted over othersin healthcare team considering that everyone is very important. It should be however put that the heads of any teaching hospital should be the most qualified and experienced based on years

of service and certifications in management and administration, no matter the professional affiliation.

It will not be a bad idea if postgraduate certificate in management and administration is requested from

prospective Ministers of Health, Chief Executive Officers of Hospitals and healthcare institutions, no matter the profession towards health leadership in Nigeria. We therefore recommend that such postgraduate certificates that are not less than Master of Science (MSc) in management or administration, Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Health Administration (MHA), Master of Health Management (MHM), and Master of

Human Resource Management (MHRM) should be added in the Bill as a criteria of such position as CEOs of Nigerian Teaching Hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

Conclusion

This Bill is timely and I wish to call on all healthcare stakeholders to support the amendment of the Bill for an accelerated passage after due corrections and improvement. The use of CEOs in Teaching Hospitals and Blood Service Organizations shall create equity and teamwork in administration of safe blood to Nigerians.

We also call all Nigerians to support voluntary blood donation programmes for better blood safety in Nigeria and it will be well appreciated if you can join voluntary blood donors club of Nigeria.”

Donate Blood and save a life today.

Uchejeso Mark Obeta

CEO VOBLODOCON

http://blooddonorsnigeria.blogspot.com