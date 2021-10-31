The purpose of education in Nigeria has long been identified by the Federal Government of Nigeria (2004) in her National Policy on Education as the process that helps the whole man develop and change physically, mentally, morally and technologically. This is to enable him/her function effectively in any environment that he/she may find himself/herself so as to become more productive, self-fulfilling and attain self-actualization.

It is believed that quality education is the key variable for the survival of Nigeria in the competitive economy. Hence, the key to transform the nation’s economy is to improve the quality of education, with more emphasis on Vocational and Technical Education (VTE).

The terms technical education and vocational education are often used interchangeably but, they are separate and distinct terms. There is need for some clarifications.

Vocational education refers to skill based programmes which are designed for skill acquisition at lower level of education. Vocational education programmes focus on specific vocations for entry into defined workplace. That is to say, vocational education is any form of education that has its primary purpose as to prepare persons for employment in recognized occupations. It provides the skills, knowledge and attitudes necessary for effective employment in specific occupation.

Technical education, on the other hand, as enshrined in the Nigerian National Policy on Education, is concerned with qualitative technological human resources development directed towards a national pool of skilled and self-reliant craftsmen, technicians and technologists in technical and vocational education fields. In other words, it is not designed for any particular vocation but provides general technical knowledge.

Vocational and Technical Education (VTE), therefore, is a comprehensive term referring to those aspects of the educational process involving, in addition to general education, the study of technologies and related sciences and the acquisition of practical skills, attitudes, understanding and knowledge relating to occupations in various sectors of economic and social life,

In fact, Vocational and Technical Education is usually a merger of technical education and vocational education, that is, the inclusion of basic technical and scientific knowledge with the skill based vocational programme.

In every economy, development is initiated by the practical application of scientific knowledge and such is best achieved by the basic knowledge from vocational and technical educational skills which advances the economy.

Under critical examination, VTE have been an integral part of national development strategies in many developed countries because of the impact on human resource development, productivity and economic growth.

Unfortunately, despite all the glaring importance and contributions of VTE, Nigeria is yet to accord this type of education the attention it deserves.

Since independence, there has not been any government that has taken Vocational and Technical Education as a serious business. The negative effects of this negligence of VTE is reflecting on our economy. Presently, poverty, unemployment, kidnapping, armed robbery and other unabated crimes, and all forms of social vices has squarely visited the nation.

The issue of youth unemployment appears to be shooting up the sky because many of them lack “employability” skills that are often acquired from vocational schools.

It cannot be an overstatement to say that Vocational and Technical Education is the engine of economic growth. Nigeria is in this conundrum today because we lack well – equipped vocational and technical institutions. Suffice to say, it is the missing link in Nigeria’s development policy.

Hence, VTE, more than any other thing, has a direct impact on the development of a country. This is because the training of the citizens on the need to be technologically literate would eventually lead to self-reliance and sustainability in all ramifications.

Therefore, the need for educated and skilled workers, with the citizens of the country at the core, becomes imperative and VTE as the type of education with these values should be recognized and taken serious for sustainability and national development to strive.

Given this, there is need for a total overhauling of the educational system. This is due to the fact that in many fields, course work available only lead to rising unemployment, poverty and misery. This ugly situation can only be curbed if syllabuses were innovated, re-engineered or re-designed to include disciplines that build up the fighter – spirit needed for today’s intellectual battles of life.

Vocational and Technical Education is a practical oriented education which makes it unique in its content and approach; thereby demanding special attention.

Until Vocational and Technical Education is taken seriously in the educational sector in Nigeria, only then will the economy become better.

Ezinwanne Onwuka writes from Cross River State and may be reached at ezinwanne.dominion@gmail.com.