Vitamin B9: Folate deficiency found to increase bowel cancer risk

Research has shown that folate deficiency could increase the risk of developing bowel cancer. Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a cancer that starts in the large bowel, which includes the colon and rectum. Prior to this, observational studies in 1998, showed people who get higher than average amounts of folate from their diets or folic acid supplements for 15 years or more have lower risks of colon cancer.

Havard University defines folate as the natural form of vitamin B9 found in many foods. It helps to form DNA and RNA and is involved in protein metabolism. It plays a vital role in breaking down homocysteine, an amino acid that can harm the body if present in high amounts.

Folate is also essential in producing healthy red blood cells and is critical during periods of rapid growth, such as during pregnancy and fetal development. According to Mayo Clinic, the recommended daily amount of folate for adults is 400 micrograms (mcg). Adult women planning a pregnancy are advised to get 400 to 1,000 mcg of folic acid a day.

A study published in the Annals of Oncology in 2011 examined the use of folate on more than 5,000 people – some with cancer, others not, over an eight-year period. The study confirmed earlier findings of decreased risk of colorectal and esophageal cancers with a high dietary folate intake and also suggested a decreased risk of several other cancers like breast cancer.

Other symptoms of folate deficiency include anemia when the body lacks healthy red blood cells resulting in signs like paleness, shortness of breath, irritability, and dizziness.

Folate deficiency can also lead to a tender and red tongue, mouth sores or mouth ulcers, reduced sense of taste, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, confusion; problems with judgment, lack of energy, muscle weakness, depression, weight loss, and diarrhea.

Though a wide variety of foods naturally contains folate, the form added to foods and supplements, folic acid, is better absorbed. Good sources of folate include dark green leafy vegetables (turnip greens, spinach, romaine lettuce, asparagus, brussels sprouts, broccoli), beans, peanuts, sunflower seeds, fresh fruits, fruit juices, whole grains, liver, aquatic foods, eggs, and fortified foods such as cereal and pasta.

Folate deficiency is rare since it is found in many foods. However, certain conditions may put people at increased risk. This includes; starvation, alcoholism, pregnancy, intestinal surgeries, genetic variants, or digestive disorders that cause malabsorption.