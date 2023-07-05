Visually impaired man to be detained for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl

A visually impaired man, Francis Ugachukwu is to cool his heels in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl, (name withheld).

According to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court remanded the defendant, pending hearing and filing of his bail application. Soladoye adjourned the case until October 18 for a hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial. Ugachukwu was arraigned on one count charge of defilement.

The state counsel, Abimbola Abolade, posited that the defendant committed an offence sometime in November 2022 on No. 16 Kareem Giwa St., Abule-Osun, Ojo in Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that the offence is punishable by life imprisonment if found guilty.

Share this post