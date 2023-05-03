The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) on Wednesday revealed that the loss of power supply currently being experienced in Imo State is as a result of an industrial action by organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The industrial action was over alleged ‘violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo State workers by agents of Imo State Government during the May Day celebration’.

Recall that after its joint Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, the organized labour resolved that all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo State are to withdraw their services beginning from 12 midnight on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by general secretaries of the NLC and TUC, Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro, respectively, the joint CWC, which stated that industrial peace was no longer guaranteed in the state, said it would hold Governor Hope Uzodinma responsible for any harm done to any worker in the state now or during the industrial action.

The congresses alleged that the state government has grossly violated the rules of engagement among the social partners in industrial relations in the country, by using thugs to violently disrupt this year’s May Day in the state, noting that the labour movement was prepared for a marathon struggle and advising the state’s residents to stock up on necessities.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, the EEDC through its Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh said consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is EEDC’s primary source of power supply, was forced to shut down in the state this morning by 00:00 hours.

He said as a result of this development, all customers of EEDC in Imo State under its Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts are out of electricity supply.

“We are aware of the inconveniences this situation will cause our esteemed customers and are hopeful that the issue will be resolved in good time and supply restored to our customers,” the DISCO said.

It appealed to their customers to be vigilant and ensure the electricity infrastructure serving them is not attacked by vandals who might want to take advantage of the period of outage to attack and vandalize electricity facilities.

The DISCO further assured that it remains committed and working assiduously to deliver improved services to its esteemed customers.