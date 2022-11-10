“I have heard the taunting of Moab and the abusive speech […] because they have taunted and boasted against the people of the LORD of armies. The LORD will be terrifying to them.” *– Zephaniah 2:8, 10-11 NASB*

We can easily be influenced by the actions of others. Their words can intimidate or upset us, discourage us, and make us feel accepted or rejected. They can hurt our feelings and even impact our faith. They can challenge us and what we believe.

During the time of Zephaniah, many of God’s people had been taunted. Arrogant men and women had made fun of these believers. But God knew every insult and every word that had been said. He knew the pressures they applied on His people.

Promising to remember their words and deeds, God assured them He would “be terrifying to them.” He would watch out for His people. He would defend and protect them, and He would vindicate them as long as they did not compromise and stayed true to Him.

This same principle is true today. Faced with taunts and criticism, some Christians find themselves compromising their faith, or they even stop believing. No matter what others may say, the Bible encourages us not to be discouraged or afraid. Instead, we are to remain faithful and continue to trust in God. We must stand boldly on His Word.

God is with you in every situation. He knows what you go through. If others are arrogant, seek to stay humble. If others mock you for your faith, stay strong and bold. Never compromise. If you remain faithful, He will vindicate you, protect you, bless you, and reward you.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you keep your feet on the solid rock of Christ in challenging times?

*Prayer*

Father, give me the boldness to stand firm. I commit my life to You. Use me to impact lives. Thank You for Your protection. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zephaniah 2