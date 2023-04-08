Burnley returns to the Premier League following their win against Middlesbrough last night. They defeated Middleborough by 2-1 to secure 87 points in the Championship log with 11 points ahead of Sheffield United.

Ashley Barnes opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Connor Roberts then regained the Clarets’ lead in the second half following Chuba Akpom’s 47th minute penalty.

Manager Vincent Kompany insists special memories were made on Teesside on Friday evening as the Clarets secured promotion back to the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Middlesbrough.

Speaking post-match in Middlesbrough, the Clarets chief discussed his immediate emotions and how much the achievement means.

Kompany smiled: “I’m really pleased, I’m happy for the players and all the staff, everyone involved this season.

“We’ve made memories, special memories on a special night here. I can’t really put into words right now the emotions and the feeling of it.

“It’s hard to rank this feeling. Outstanding, amazing, these moments i have known in the past but today really was special.

“I loved the moment just travelling on the bus, getting here, the game, everything about it was just so good.

“Although, we don’t have the trophy, they have to have something in their hands at the end of the season for a reward.

“But i know what this means to everyone at this Club. Burnley are back in the Premier League and it’s special.”

The Burnley boss added: “Turf Moor is going to host some of the best teams, the best players in the world next season and these fans deserve it.

“They were amazing again tonight and I hope they travel home with a big smile and I hope memories were made for them tonight that can last a lifetime.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Clarets’ attention now turns to Monday night, where Kompany’s men entertain Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite achieving promotion on Friday, Kompany insists the ‘job is not finished yet’ and is wanting an electric atmosphere on Easter Monday.

“The job is not finished yet for us. Tomorrow I will be all in on Sheffield United and all my focus will be on that and tonight will feel like a memory.

“I had my moment tonight watching on as the team celebrated with the fans, it was amazing and I would love it to be electric on Monday, we need them once again.”