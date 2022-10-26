Yellow Submarines have announced that Quique Setien will be the successor of Unai Emery who departed the club yesterday to join Aston Villa in England. The former Barcelona coach has a prolific record as a coach in the La Liga Satandar having coached some clubs. Villareal announced that he will take charge of the club for the remainder of the season.

According to Villareal, the Cantabrian coach will conduct his first session in charge of the team tomorrow at 10:30am CEST and will be presented at 1:30pm CEST in a press conference exclusively for the media in the press room of the José Manuel Llaneza Training Ground.

Enrique Setién Solar (Santander, 27th September 1958) is a manager with a long history and experience in Spanish football, having coached historic Spanish teams such as FC Barcelona, Real Betis Balompié, UD Las Palmas, CD Luego, CD Logroñés, Poli Ejido and Racing Santander.

Setien, who played between 1977 and 1996, is known for the good football and combinative play that he has deployed in the teams he has coached throughout his extensive top-level career.

His achievements as a head coach include a promotion with Racing Santander to the Spanish top division in his first season there (2001/02) and another with CD Lugo to the second tier (2007/08). In his two seasons at Real Betis Balompié, he also reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

His last experience as a head coach was at FC Barcelona, which he managed during the 2020/21 season.

Setién will take over the role of head coach at the Submarine alongside his assistant head coach Ramiro Amarelle and fitness coach Fran Soto.