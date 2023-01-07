Real Madrid suffered their second defeat of the season in La Liga this afternoon after a 2-1 score against the Yellow Submarines. Madrid lost their first game to Rayo Vallecano this season in a five-goal thriller match.

The game which favors Barcelona means the Catalan giant will go 9 points clear of Madrid should they pick a minimum of a point tomorrow at Atlético Madrid.

Pino and Gerrard Moreno’s spot kick was enough to seal all three points for the Yellow Submarines. Karim Benzema’s goal was not enough to salvage a point for Los Blancos. Madrid dropped to 8th place with 7 points, while the three points pushed Villareal to the 5th spot.