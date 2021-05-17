Village people and their powers over Nigeria

397 views | Prince Charles Dickson PhD | May 17, 2021
Until the philosophy which hold one race superior
And another inferior
Is finally and permanently
Discredited and abandoned
Everywhere is war
Me say war
That until there no longer first class and second class citizens of any nation
Until the colour of a man’s skin is of no more significance than the colour of his eyes
Me say war
That until the basic human rights are equally guaranteed to all
Without regard to race
Dis a war
That until that day, dream of lasting peace, world citizenship
Rule of international morality
Will remain in but a fleeting illusion to be pursued, but never attained
Now everywhere is war
War
And until the ignoble and unhappy regimes that hold our brothers in Angola
In Mozambique, South Africa
Sub-human bondage have been toppled, utterly destroyed
Well, everywhere is war
Me say war
War in the east
War in the west
War up north
War down south
War, war
Rumours of war
And until that day the African continent will not know peace
We Africans will fight, we find it necessary
And we know we shall win, as we are confident
In the victory
Of good over evil
Good over evil, yeah
Good over evil
Good over evil, yeah
Good over evil
Good over evil, yeah
Bob Marley’s ‘WAR’
It is one of those stories, that just comes and goes, but in reality it is a reflection of this nation, no one in authority takes note, huffs and puffs, it all goes the way of many a Nigerian episode, so after many days, the Nigerian Army finally broke their silence that an investigation has been opened into the ‘alleged’ killing of a watermelon seller in Zamfara State by one of its personnel.
It was gathered that trouble started after the soldier refused to pay for the goods he bought from the fruit seller which were worth N300. The fruit seller, identified as Abdulkadir Musa, was shot dead after demanding the soldier make payment for the fruit he bought.
Narrating the incident, the father of the deceased, Alhaji Mustafa Musa said two soldiers visited his son’s stand and bought a bunch of bananas but wanted to take another one for free which was rejected by his now-dead son.
He narrated that it was during the squabble that ensued that one of the soldiers shot his son.
“They bought a bunch of bananas for N300 and instead of taking the one they paid for, they also took another one and wanted to go with it, but my son did not allow them to do so.
“When they insisted that they must go with the bunches of bananas, the fruit vendor rushed to the police station, which was very close to the scene of the incident, and reported the case and the two soldiers were arrested, but they were released shortly after.”
Mustafa added that immediately the soldiers were released, one of them went home, fetched a gun and returned to the scene and shot the fruit vendor.
“My son was shot in the back and we took him to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, but unfortunately, he lost his life,” Mustafa narrated.
Reacting to the development, the Nigerian Army in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima said the killing of the fruit seller was regrettable.
Though he didn’t reveal the identity of the soldier involved in the saga, Yerima commiserated with the family of the dead fruit seller. The above is most likely the end of the story, however below are two paragraphs that helps one understand that there are unseen hands in almost all matters concerning Nigeria; the village people!
The matter almost closed, becomes all but funny when the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Maj Gen Usman Yusuf, commissions an investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the altercations which eventually claimed Musa’s life with a rider that “as efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrator”.
“The army wishes to state clearly that, the alleged perpetrator, once identified will be subjected to a thorough investigation and if found wanting, will be made to face the full wrath of the law in accordance with extant provisions.”
There will be war, war as long as we allow such tragic mishaps go unpunished, as our leaders and those that should know and do better, act like there is an unseen force that often than not insists that we refuse to do the right thing.
Moving forward, the arson, killing, maiming all targeted at police stations, check points, security personnel and lately electoral offices in the South East and South South has intensified, the two suspects are the Independent Peoples Of Biafra led Eastern Security Network, and Unknown Gunmen, yet a truck loaded with live ammunition fell in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra state Sunday morning last week
The lorry, a Mercedes 911 brand, fell somewhere along Awka Road area of the commercial town and spilled its contents all over the area and parts of ShopRite area. The truck was moving the ‘goods’ out of Onitsha to a yet-to-be identified location when the driver lost control, skidded off the road and fell into a gutter.
The driver and his conductor after sustaining minor injuries tried to evacuate and conceal the content of the truck but they could not do much before daybreak when some police operatives arrived at the scene and discovered the truck was laden with live bullets. The police called for backup and arrested the truck driver while the conductor escaped.
When contacted, the state police public relations officer, Ikenga Tochukwu said, “I can confirm that a truck fell somewhere at Awka Road in Onitsha. But I don’t know what it is carrying”.
Village people everywhere, they make it impossible for anything to make sense, nothing really makes sense, with all the tension in that part of the country, the police PRO does not know what the truck is carrying, weeks after the story would be tales by moonlight, truck, driver, bullets all would be forgotten.
In Akwa Ibom state alone the police have lost 21 officers due to gun attacks in the state, lost 11 vehicles and seven firearms and trucks are laden with bullets, the stories are no different in the other side of the hood called Nigeria.
So finally armed robbers attacked the home of the President’s Chief of Staff, situated in what is supposedly the safest place in Nigeria today, they packed monies and other valuable assets that we will never be told how valuable they are, it was not long ago that family members were at war over who was in charge, and gunshots were heard in the same villa, that happened after rats had also been part of the party at the villa too. No one is held accountable or responsible; hallmarks of leadership in Nigeria…village people are at it.
So, the First Lady had also inundated us about the state of affairs of the Villa clinic, and this is one place that gets several billions in budget, when it is not buying new computer laptops, it gets millions for feeding, or millions for diesel to power the villa…yet according to Femi Adesina evil forces (aiye) are at fault for the misfortunes plaguing President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime and Nigeria at large.
Village people get hand for our matter, these are no ordinary times, after all it was former presidential spokesperson Rueben Abati that alleged there were spiritual forces at war in the villa, but really when has anything been ordinary in Nigeria, children wan write JAMB, register for NIN two months no number, after all the registration and tracking lies, kidnappers negotiate with victims daily, it has to be village people, awon aiye in the village that has made sure no political leader has been kidnapped, the village people that occupy our leadership spaces and torment our followership, are bent on sending us the wrong road, is Nigeria ready to set sail and chart a great future or will the village people have their way—only time will tell
—
Remember me