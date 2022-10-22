Gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

According to reports gathered, the cleric’s convoy was ambushed by unknown gunmen on Warake road in Auchi, Edo State.

Four policemen, one driver and a domestic staff have been confirmed dead.

Reacting to the incident in a video, the revered cleric said that he won’t mention the names of the culprits as they would deny being involved.

He expressed his sadness at the loss of lives of those who were with him, warning his attackers and their sponsors that they cannot kill him as his life is in God’s hand.