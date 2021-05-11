Tuesday, May 11, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Video: Stranded Nigerian ‘Boys’ In Burkina Faso Beg Buhari To Rescue Them

204 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 10, 2021

Some stranded Nigerians in Burkina Faso have appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to rescue them.

In a trending video online which was obtained by TNC, the scores of guys alleged that they were scammed by other Nigerians and that they are trapped.

“How to come to Nigeria is what we need now. We don’t know that they are scams. We are at the Police Station now. Our leaders please listen to us,” one of them said.

Watch the video below:

