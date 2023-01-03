Kenechukwu Ofomah

Awka

The President General of Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon Ike Okolo was on Monday reportedly shot dead.

Okolo was said to have been shot dead in a petrol station in the community by yet to be identified gunmen at about 6pm, a day after the new year.

A video circulating on the internet showed that the community leader was shot right inside his SUV, as he sat in a pool of his own blood, behind the steering of the car.

Recently, Obosi has been a flashpoint of cult related clashes, with acclaim in drug peddling.

It was however not clear as to whether the killing of the President General was because he stood against the anomaly since he ascended to office or whether it was due to the sit-at-home ordered in the region.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear as to who his killers were.

A message to the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga was yet to be replied too.