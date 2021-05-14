190 views | Francis Azuka | May 14, 2021
Less than five years after commencing operation, the Abuja-Kaduna railway has become a death trap as it is now in a deplorable condition.
In a trending video online which was obtained by TNC, some parts of the railway can be seen to have lost shape.
It would be recalled that the Abuja-Kaduna train service started commercial operation on July 27, 2016, following the completion of the railway construction by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).
But despite exerting an estimated cost of $874m on the project, it has been pictured to be in deplorable condition.
Watch the video below:
