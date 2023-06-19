Path The News Chronicle » News » Video: Anambra Security Foil Gunmen Attack At Okija, Neutralize Two Gunmen

Adams Peter June 19, 2023 0
At about 3:00am today, 19 June, 2023, gunmen launched attack on Anambra Security forces but were vehemently resisted.

Two of the gunmen were gunned down during exchange of fire and two AK-47 riffles were also recovered.

Many of the gunmen who are now at large sustained various degrees of injury and bullet wounds, while members of Anambra Security forces were unscathed.

The need for a sane and secured environment in Anambra State remains a top priority of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s administration. Accordingly, Security forces remain unrelenting in its resolve to protect the lives and property of ndị Anambra, Travellers and all residents alike

