Kenechukwu Ofomah

Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has condemned what he called the cult-related war among rival groups and subsequent killings in Obosi and Okpuno communities on Monday.

TNC correspondent had reported that the President General of Obosi, Hon Ike Okolo was shot dead at a police station in Obosi in Idemili North Council Area of the state.

It was also gathered that four persons were shot dead at Obi Maduka’s compound, Nodu near Okpuno town square, Okpuno in Awka South Council Area.

Unidentified gunmen who came with a white tinted Toyota Corolla, were said to have stormed the place and shot four people who were seating together, namely Onyiebo OKOYE (Alias Onwa), Kenechukwu OKEKE, who is the PDP chairman in the area, Jude EBENEZER; and Engr Obinna MADUKA, who is their host.

The victims were conveyed to Amaku mortuary by their families after reporting to the Police who came to inspect the incident scene.

The gunmen were said to have taken off immediately after killing the four victims.

It was later revealed that the gunmen had pursued someone into the compound where these victims were seating, and as they did that, they opened fire on the victims who were seating and being entertained by their host.

While government is saying the killings are cult-related, TNC correspondent spoke with some locals who feel the killings may not be unconnected with the Monday sit-at-home declared in the Southeast region.

Movements within the communities and neighbouring ones were also brought to near zero, as the people feared a recurrence.

Governor Soludo in a statement late last night signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime assured that the perpetrators will be hunted down and decisively dealt with, even if they have run out of town.

He insisted that the Monday sit-at-home usually observed did not hold, as according to him, yesterday witnessed massive outdoor activities, as the State bubbled with activities all over.

“Governor Soludo condemns these mindless killings in the strongest terms and has assured that the perpetrators will be apprehended and decisively dealt with, even if they have run out of town. He stressed that they will be hunted down to face the full wrath of the law.

“This festive season, Anambra has enjoyed the best Christmas ever in decades as it was traffic-free with a new system of traffic control put in place by the government during the festive season with Anambra Youth Volunteers and the State traffic management agency working 24 hours at all the critical points to control traffic.

“Today, Monday, 2nd January that used to be observed as sit at home, witnessed massive outdoor activities, as the State bubbled with activities all over,” the statement said.

Mr Governor called on Ndi Anambra to go about their normal duties and enjoy the season as the challenges are isolated cases that will be nipped in the bud soon.

Meanwhile, when our correspondent contacted the Police Spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga yesterday over the development, he said there was no such report before him and urged the witnesses of the incident or relatives of the victims to come forward with information that will help the police to embark on the investigations.