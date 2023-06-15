Victory for Conservatives: Planned Parenthood shuts down Abortion Business in Utah

Conservatives all over the globe had cause to be happy with the decision of the world’s largest abortion services provider – Planned Parenthood shutting down one of its murderous facilities in Utah, a state in America.

Lifenews.com reported that:

“As Planned Parenthood Association of Utah fights a blocked near-ban on abortion and a recently passed abortion clinic ban in Utah courts, its only facility that offers abortions outside Salt Lake County “temporarily” closed in March, providing no explanation to patients.

And although abortion procedures aren’t performed there, patients can go to the clinic to access medicated abortion. Only three other facilities in the Beehive State — all in Salt Lake City or surrounding municipalities — offer abortion pills.

The exact date of the closure is unclear. A spokesperson for Utah’s Planned Parenthood affiliate said it closed in late March, while another Facebook post from a patient noting its closure was made on March 18.

The Logan clinic seemingly closed within days of Gov. Spencer Cox signing an abortion clinic ban into law on March 15. A district court judge put that law on hold in May, as the abortion trigger ban it’s attached to remains blocked while the Utah Supreme Court considers whether to keep the injunction.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Association of Utah said the temporary closure came as a result of the Logan clinic “facing the same medical staffing issues that many other health care providers are experiencing.”

Also, Planned Parenthood plans to lay off about 15% of its members of staff – an obvious sign that their business of state sanctioned murder is no longer as profitable as it used to be despite their sturdy backing from the Joe Biden-led administration.

The Dobbs Decision – a noble one by the American Supreme Court is akin to the Biblical Daniel that came to judgement for the hapless innocent babies.

The blood-stained business model of Planned Parenthood going forward will be shifted to telehealth which means aggressively pushing the deadly abortion pill to more women especially the black ones as most of its abortion facilities are strategically located in black neighbours in furtherance of the actualization of the devious goals of its fiendish founder, Margaret Sanger whose eugenicist agenda was population control for the black race.

A whopping $70 million has been earmarked for this murderous goal which will involve extensive political advocacy and the lobbying of legislators at all levels.

The shrinking of the blood-soaked business in Uncle Sam will naturally fuel the desire to expand the frontiers of their overseas market – their natural target being Africa. Conservatives and pro-lifers must be on guard in the ‘dark continent’ and protect the interests of the vulnerable and helpless babies whose only voice is to cry. They mustn’t be allowed to shed tears to their early graves.

The poverty in Africa, largely a conspiracy between the corrupt local leadership and an international conspiracy by the West working in cahoots with the international ‘development’ agencies with their Joseph Goebbels-like propagandist machinery has kept the continent impoverished. This provides the fertile ground for women to be convinced to be paid for abortions which is the business model I predict that organizations like Planned Parenthood will adopt in Africa as crackdowns by brave and noble conservatives in American institutions continue to crack down on their bloody business.

I once read a features story in a Nigerian national newspaper about how some young ladies were selling their eggs for peanuts just to put food on the table. As I said earlier, that model will be used to drastically increase the abortion rates in Africa so that the revenues of the likes of Planned Parenthood can increase as the devil doesn’t rest warns the Holy Bible.

African Conservatives and Pro-Lifers beware of the banana pill of resting on your oars!