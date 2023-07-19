    Subscribe

    Victoria Rejects the Commonwealth Games

    0
    By on Opinions, World News
    commonwealth game victoria

    Hosting sporting events has always been a government’s formula to distract their seducible
    subjects. It’s the secular version of smells and bells, the warbling of the church choir turned
    into flesh and performance. If such occasions are of sufficient scale, they might even be
    political promotions, body beautiful types paraded and performing before clapping and
    glorifying spectators. Sponsors also have their share of exposure. Horrendous expenses can
    thereby be justified, raids on the treasury written off in the name of improving society’s
    spiritual being.
    For all their heralded merits, mega sporting events usually have two clear outcomes: the
    budget blowout followed by the White Elephant syndrome. In that effort, other spending
    programs will be slashed or sacrificed altogether. But the propagandists will always shoot
    back: the sporting show is not merely the athlete on display but a form of renewal, a
    communal release. Why such renewal cannot happen without the building of sporting
    facilities with public funds is never made clear, though much is made of consumer spending,
    be it on food, drink and accommodation.
    Such issues, and more beside, have been ignited with the cancellation of the 2026
    Commonwealth Games by the Victorian state government. Premier Daniel Andrews, in
    announcing the matter on July 18, stated that the cost of hosting the Commonwealth Games
    in Victoria would exceed A$6 billion, “more than twice the estimated economic benefit the
    Games would bring our state.”
    Andrews explains the “main reason” for originally agreeing to host the Games: “to deliver
    lasting benefits in housing, tourism and sporting infrastructure for regional Victoria.” It was
    flawed reasoning from the start, linking the hosting of a sporting event with a social,
    economic program. But even more critically, the decision to host an event no one else
    wanted was made even as the state’s debt was ballooning. Victoria faces deficits fed by the
    borrowing of A$31.5 billion worth in emergency funds to combat the COVID pandemic. The
    cynics had to venture the point that this whole affair was an indulgent political gambit, at
    least in part: to pitch for the Games would earn rewards at the November 2022 poll.
    Given such money problems, the burgeoning costs came to be seen as something of a
    nightmare. This was hardly helped by the government’s own decision to essentially avoid the
    pre-existing facilities already available in Melbourne. The decision to spread the games
    across four regional hubs in Victoria was always going to swell the sum in any logistical
    sense.
    In place of not hosting the games, the Andrews government is offering “a comprehensive
    A$2 billion package to ensure regional Victoria still receives all the benefits that would have
    been facilitated by the Games – and more.”
    While Andrews insists that funding that would otherwise be spent on the Games would be
    channelled into, for instance, the building of 1,300 homes in country Victoria, such claims are
    undercut by the sheer scale of spending on sporting infrastructure in the regional areas,
    projected for 2026. These include funding to build or upgrade a number of facilities from
    football stadia to netball courts and pools.

    Ballarat is promised a 5,000 permanent seater upgrade and a facility “including competition-
    grade oval and sports pavilion with carparking, amenities and changerooms.” Bendigo can
    expect a redeveloped Bowls Club, while Bendigo Stadium will receive four additional sports
    courts.
    The result is an Andrews magic formula that, once the pudding is baked, is unlikely to be as
    nourishing, let alone wholesome, as thought. In it, all is expected to come together in
    unrealistic fashion: the sporting infrastructure to bribe the community; the tourism that will
    mysteriously make its way to regional Victoria; and a relief on the crushingly inaccessible
    housing market.
    Sporting events are cancelled in Australia on pain of reputational battering. Reputations will
    be tarred and feathered, to forever wander through halls of infamy. That such a move might
    be wise and necessary is neither here nor there. Priorities, much like beauty, lie in the eye of
    the beholding punter. And so it is that the Australian Financial Review regards the
    cancellation as “a disaster for Victoria’s reputation as the host of major events and the
    supposed sporting capital of the world.” (Really? According to whom?)
    The Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) chief executive, Craig Philips, followed the
    script of reputational beating. “I would be very careful if I was an international sporting body
    coming and doing business in this state in the future.” Ditto John Coates of the International
    Olympic Committee, a famed crawler to the sporting industrial complex. “It must reflect on
    Australia when we’ve committed to host an event and thinking that we had the support of the
    state government and they’ve pulled the plug.”
    Much bemoaning also focuses on the welfare of the athletes. Those poor, fit darlings, so
    eager to represent their country, deprived from competing in an antiquated event with all too
    modern costs. One athlete, Paralympian and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner,
    Rowan Crothers, even had the imaginative gall to say that the cancellation would “suck for
    the state of inclusion”. How, pray?
    For all the clumsiness and sheer carelessness of the Andrews government, the merits of not
    hosting such a large sporting venture are hard to dismiss. Billions of dollars being injected
    into what Andrews called “a 12-day sporting event” is always a hard proposition to sustain.
    The benefits of cancellation in his case, however, have been blunted. Victoria need never
    have applied in the first place and now faces what may amount to a hefty damages bill.
    The result of the cancellation has also sent deserved jitters through the resource sucking
    megaevent sporting fraternity. Australia is, after all, playing host to the FIFA Women’s
    World Cup while Brisbane is set to host the 2032 Summer Olympics. In all the fanfare and
    bluster, former Australian swimmer and CEO of the Australian Sports Commission, Kieren
    Perkins, had a more grounded observation to make: “Where large portions of the population
    don’t see that benefit [of hosting such events], it probably does ask questions of us of how
    exactly we are actually deploying the resources that we receive”. How, indeed.

    Dr. Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He
    currently lectures at RMIT University. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

    Share this post

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply