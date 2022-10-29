Since returning from injury, Victor Osimhen has scored in each game he has featured for Napoli this season. Victor Oshimen scored his first SerieA hat trick in Napoli’s 4-0 victory over Sassuolo at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who scored in the game assisted Oshimen’s two goals.

Victor scored his hat trick in the 4th, 19th and 77th minutes to land Napoli all three points against Sassuolo. Despite missing 6 games this season for Napoli, Oshimen has featured 8 times and has scored 8 goals in all competitions averaging a goal in every 90 minutes this season.

Victor has now scored the same goals (7) as Marko Arnautovic of Bologna. Both players top the chart for the player with the most goals in the league.

Napoli, who will play against Liverpool on Tuesday to determine the Champions League group leader, was not distracted by featuring their strongest squad.

Spalleti’s Napoli remains on top of the log of the series with 32 points after 12 games.