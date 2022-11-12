Napoli and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored Napoli’s first goal against Udinese. Napoli’s 100% win record in the SerieA remains after the Azzurri defeated Udinese to a slight win of 3-2 at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

Victor’s 15th-minute strike powered Napoli to an early lead, 16 minutes later Zielinski made it 2-0 for the home team and Elma scored Napoli’s last goal in the 53rd minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resilient Udinese returned to the game, scoring twice before the full time, but their late goals couldn’t salvage a point for them.

Victor Osimhen who is the league’s top scorer takes his goal to 9 and 2 assists in the league this season.