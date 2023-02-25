Victor Osimhen’s classic strike helped the Serie A league leaders extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table by 18 points off inter who has a game at hand. Victor Osimhen scored Napoli’s only goal in the 28th minute, after Empoli’s player had gifted Napoli the chance earlier on.

Victor has now scored 19 Serie A goals this season as he leads on the top scorer chart.

The Azzurri are ahead of inter with 18 points, and are almost laying their hands on the Scudetto for the first time in umpteen years.

