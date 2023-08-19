Victor Osimhen’s brace inspire Napoli to victory over Frosinone

Napoli began their title defense with a victory over Frosinone away at Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone. The Champions of Italy 3-1 full-time score results was enough to grant them their first victory of the season.

Last season Serie A top scorer and best striker, Victor Osimhen’s brace inspired Napoli to this emphatic victory. The Nigerian striker scored in the 42 and 79th minutes respectively stretching Napoli’s victory to 3-1 at full time.

Napoli President despite rumors linking the Super Eagles striker away from the club has rebuffed all claims stating that Osimhen will remain with them for the 2023-24 season.

Napoli goes top after the win and ahead of Verona who also had three points today.