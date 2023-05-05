Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen guided Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years after the Nigerian scored Napoli’s equalizer in the 65th to level the game unto 1-1 at full. Napoli clinched the title with 15 points above Lazio and reached that feat with 5 games to spare.

Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd Serie A goal of the season last night, making the Napoli Talisman to be the top scorer as things stand.

Osimhen became the African and Nigerian player with the most league goals in a season in Serie A after he beat Samuel Eto and Obafemi Martin’s record.

“ It’s a fantastic emotion, a wonderful feeling that cannot be described “.

” It is a day that I will never forget in my whole life. These fans have waited so many years for this Scudetto and we are proud to have brought it back to Naples! ”

” At the beginning of the year nobody believed in us. Instead we proved to be a competitive group, with a very strong coach and a great President ”

” Thanks go to all those who worked alongside us every day. We won thanks to them. We believed in it from the beginning and now let’s enjoy this triumph “.

In which match did you realize you could win the Scudetto?

” I personally understood it after the victory at the Olimpico against Roma. From there we gained trust and mentality. I thank my teammates, the staff, the coach, it was a wonderful year for me “