Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has disclosed that Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen will be available when they take on Serie A counterpart AC Milan at home during the second leg of the Quarter final of the UEFA Champions League next week.

Osimhen missed the first tie at San Siro where AC Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 on Wednesday.

But having sat out the first leg defeat, Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti expressed optimism that the 24-year-old is fit for the second leg and will feature 100 per cent against the Rossoneri next week.

“Victor Osimhen will 100 percent be available for the return leg at (Stadio Diego Armando Maradona) on Tuesday,” he said. “He will be there.

“Keeping out of the first leg and not risking him on Saturday (against Verona) will probably allow us to complete the work built by the doctors, then anything can happen.”

“Any absence is damaging at this stage of the season, but we also have players who can fill in, which is why we are where we are,” he added to Sky Sport Italia.

“We trust the squad. We are sad not to have Anguissa, as it feels unjust not to have him, but there’s nothing we can do. I won’t comment on the referee, that is not my role.”