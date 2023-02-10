Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been voted Serie A player of the month for January. Osihmen inspired Napoli to 5 Serie A wins in six games in January, the only loss came when they visited Inter Milan.

Osihmen scored 5 goals in January, a brace against Juventus, and one goal each against Sampdoria, Roma, and Salernitana.

His 19 goals contribution since returning from injury has contributed heavily to Napoli’s 12 points lead at the top of the Serie A table.

