Victor Osimhen to snub Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG as his two favourite clubs are revealed

Oladimeji Adeoye July 1, 2023 0

Former Italy and Napoli midfielder Salvatore Bagni asserted that Victor Osimhen is not interested in moving to Liverpool or Chelsea due to their absence in the UEFA Champions League competition. He also ruled out possibility of joining PSG as the player had already played in the Ligue1 previously.

Bagni is certain that, should Osimhen leave Napoli, the striker would move to Manchester United or Real Madrid.

Speaking to Tutto Napoli, Bagni said,

“Victor Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there. He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play in the Champions League. Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams.”

Osimhen is keen to leave Napoli for a more complete club around Europe for the 2023-24 season, but his destination is not certain yet.

