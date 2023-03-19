Napoli talisman, Victor Osimhen was on target yet again for Napoli after scoring two goals to help them set up another victory away at Torino. Osihmen, who is arguably one of the best strikers in the world, has now scored 24 goals this season for Napoli in 28 appearances.

Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia scored in the 9th and 35th minute respectively in the first half to hand over first half win to Napoli. In the second half Osimhen scored to complete his brace and Ndobele in the 65th minute made it 4-0 for the Azzurri.

Only Erling Haaland (28) has scored more league goals than Osimhen (21) this season in Europe’s top5 leagues, and he has zero penalties in his tally.

Also, only Marcus Rashford of Manchester United (16) has scored more goals in 2023 than Osimhen (15).

Napoli is nearer the Scudetto now after the convincing triumph and are now 71 points on the log as they go 21 points ahead of Inter after round 27.