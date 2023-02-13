Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen continues to display his resplendent form following Napoli’s 3-0 win against Cremonese. Victor scored the second goal for the Gli Azzurri, making him the player with the most goals (18) in Europe’s top five leagues.

Napoli stretched their home win record to 9 wins on the streak and their most since the 1989-90 season, when they last won the league.

The Azzurri are heading for the Scudetto with a 16 points lead ahead of Inter who has a game at hand.

Osimhen leads on the top scorer chat with 17 goals, ahead of Super Eagles compatriot Ademola Lookman who has 12.

Napoli’s manager after the win has this to say about the win, which he described as a win for the City:

“Our performances come from the fact that we’re aware of how important this is for Napoli. The fans have really taken on board the significance of what we’re going through and packed out the Maradona today” Luciano Spalletti was delighted with his squad on what was a wonderful evening for Napoli and Naples.

“Our desire to get the three points probably led us to rush things, and we weren’t very sharp in the first half. After prying, we managed to open the floodgates and I enjoyed how the team managed the match.

“Cremonese played full-throttle with an approach that didn’t surprise us. We kept our order, and balance and were incisive. These three points mean the world to us, you’ve got to take what’s in front of you and not think too far ahead.

“As for Elif Elmas coming off the bench to score, he’s just one of many shining examples we’ve got in our squad. We’ll head back to training tomorrow with the aim of further raising the bar. If you play to a certain standard, then you’re capable of dealing with what any Italian or European team throws at you. The key is working hard so that we can handle what comes our way.

“This Napoli squad contains some great guys who are willing to put their necks on the line. They’re top professionals who give their all on the pitch for us to get results.

“We’re just taking things game by game. Any other approach would distract from what we’re ultimately aspiring to achieve. We take care of the small details and focus on the here and now.”

