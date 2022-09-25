Napoli and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is ranked the fifth most valuable player in the world that will not be at the World Cup this year in Qatar. The Napoli Talisman is valued at €65m according to the transfer market. The 23-year-old was not available for selection for the Super Eagles due to an injury sustained weeks ago. Victor Osimhen has never played in the world cup before, despite making his debut in 2017 with the Eagles, he didn’t make the world cup squad for Russia 2018.

Erling Haaland tops the list with a value of €150m as the inform Norwegian will not be playing in the World Cup. Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City has been scoring for fun as he tops the golden boot in the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah made the third spot of valued players who will not be at the World Cup this year. It has been a rough year for the Egyptians, who had been denied the African Nations Cup and a World Cup spot by Senegal.

Others on the list are:

Diaz

Berella

Chiesa

Skriniar

Robertson

Batsoni

Alaba

Osimhen who suffered a muscle tear in a UEFA Champions League home tie against Liverpool earlier this month could return to action in a fortnight according to Napoli’s doctor’s revelation.

“Pace is one of his peculiar characteristics. We are talking of an athlete whose top speed sprint is 34/35 km/h. To reach that and to achieve specific standards, he must be well-trained,” said the Napoli doctor.

“In general, the recovery time for these sorts of injuries is five weeks, so the week of the Cremonese clash (October 9) is crucial.”