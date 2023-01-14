Napoli and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen hit twice during Napoli’s 5-1 triumph over Juventus. The Old Ladies of Turin had an 8 game unbeaten streak without conceding a goal, but they conceded 5 goals against the Azzurris last night.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoreboard in the encounter just 14 minutes into the game for Napoli. 39 minutes Osimhen assisted Kvaratskhelia K giving Napoli a 2-0 lead. Three minutes before half-time Di Maria reduced the goal deficit for Juventus to 2-1. Osihmen scored his second goal in the 65th minute. Napoli finished the game with a 5–1 scoreline.

Napoli are 10 points ahead of second-place AC Milan and Juventus, who are both on 37th points after 18 games.