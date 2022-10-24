Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored Napoli’s only winning goal at Stadio Olimpico against José Mourinho’s AS Roma last night. His goal has maintained the Naples 100% winning record this season, as they are 11 games unbeaten in the league. Victor returned from injury and has scored in his last three consecutive games for Napoli. His 80th minute goal has now retained Napoli on top of the SerieA log with 3 points above defending champions AC Milan as well, the Azzurri’s equal their best-ever winning streak of 11 matches across all competitions.

“We’re not an easy team to beat, and we showed it again tonight.”

“I’m happy about my goal and the win. Congratulations to everyone. We are a great team and want to continue like this. As always, we must now look ahead to the next game. We have to focus on each match at a time and always give our all.”

“I made the shape of a heart to dedicate this goal to my wife and daughter. I’m happy and this evening, we got a deserved win which was really important.”

Luciano Spalletti praises the Nigerian striker in his post match conference.

“The match was full of difficult moments, but we deserved to win.

“Even though we had some difficulties on account of how Roma played too, we always sought to take the initiative and play our game. You can always see our proactive attitude and this is something that must always characterise this team.

“We had a lot of possession, even if we weren’t always precise in our play. We made some unusual mistakes when on the ball and this meant that we struggled to create clear opportunities that we could make the most of.

“Roma are a physical team and they tried to make it difficult for us across the pitch to disrupt our rhythm. It was a very tactical game and we managed to steer it in our favour by following our instincts and qualities.

“We created three or four chances which could have been offered as a turning point. We did really well to try something different from the norm, demonstrating the resources and ability we have to change up our game.”

Victor Osimhen got the all-important goal for the Azzurri on the night and Spalletti is appreciative of what he brings to the team. “Victor can change the game in an instant. We know his characteristics and abilities. We understand what he can give the team and the great qualities he possesses.

“When he learns to control his impulses, he’ll be the full package. We need his physicality too because he helps us a lot in the air, even in defence too. We are feeding it into him better than last season and he is responding with great progress and amazing goals like today.”