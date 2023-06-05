Victor Osimhen becomes the first African to win the Serie A golden boot

Oladimeji Adeoye June 5, 2023
Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, becomes the first African to win the Serie A golden boot. The Napoli forward broke the deadlock, scoring 26 goals in the just concluded 2022/23 season.

Great African players like Eto, George Weah played in the Serie A but they were not able to lay their hands on the award.

Osimhen this season, broke the record for the most goals scored by an African, a record held by George Weah previously.

The Napoli talisman beat Inter’s Lautero Martinez to win the coveted individual award after scoring 26 goals.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

During their last league game in which Osimhen scored, NFF Chairman Ibrahim Gusau was in attendance to celebrate with Victor.

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

