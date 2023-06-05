Victor Osimhen becomes the first African to win the Serie A golden boot

Victor Osimhen first African to win the Serie A golden boot

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, becomes the first African to win the Serie A golden boot. The Napoli forward broke the deadlock, scoring 26 goals in the just concluded 2022/23 season.

Great African players like Eto, George Weah played in the Serie A but they were not able to lay their hands on the award.

Osimhen this season, broke the record for the most goals scored by an African, a record held by George Weah previously.

The Napoli talisman beat Inter’s Lautero Martinez to win the coveted individual award after scoring 26 goals.

During their last league game in which Osimhen scored, NFF Chairman Ibrahim Gusau was in attendance to celebrate with Victor.

