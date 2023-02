Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has surpassed the record of Ronaldo for the highest jump in the Serie A. Osimhen reached this feat after scoring a header against Spezia during Napoli’s away win at Spezia.

Although English and Roma defender Fikayo Tomori holds the record for the most jump, attaining 263 cm last season when Roma paid Juventus.

Osihmen who had a 258 cm jump during their tie against Spezia beat second-place Ronaldo who had 256 cm against Sampdoria while at Juventus.