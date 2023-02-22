Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen scored the opening goal during their away win at Frankfurt last night in the first leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Azzurri took their resplendent fine form away to Germany, earning all three points and a clean sheet after their 2-0 victory over the host.

Osihmen scored the first goal of the encounter in the 40th minute to give his club a first-half lead despite Kvaratskhelia missing from the spot kick in the 36th minute. In the second half of the game, Di Lorenzo scored the winning goal in the 65th minute as Napoli earned the massive three points away from home in the first leg of the round of 16.

Osihmen has now scored 21 goals this season in his 23 appearances so far. He has scored 18 league goals, 2 UEFA Champions League goals, and 1 goal in the Coppa Italia.

