Nigerian forwards Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu who play for Napoli in Italy and Genk in Belgium scored last night during their club’s league games. Osimhen scored Napoli’s first goal in the 19th minute of the first half against Sampdoria, and Elmas made it 2-0 for Napoli. Onuachu made a dazzling moment, scoring the second goal in Genks 3-1 over Club Brugge.

Osimhen becomes the first player in the Serie A to hit a double-digit goals number (10) this campaign despite a few weeks of injury setbacks at the start of the season.

Paul Onuachi remains the league’s top scorer with 14 goals this season so far, the closest to the Nigerian forward having 11 goals.

Napoli remains first on the Serie A log with 44 points and seven points above second and third place who both have 37 points.

Genk are league toppers with 49 points and 7 ahead of Royal Union.