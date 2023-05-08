Victor Oshimen, Napoli talisman, has apologised to the fans for missing the first penalty he took yesterday when they played at Armando Diego Maradona stadium to Fiorentina. Napoli won the game via another spot kick Osimhen converted.

It was obvious the Nigerian striker, Victor Oshimen needed the goal to reach a feat of African with the most goals in Serie A (47) surpassing former ballon d’or winner George Weah, who had 46.

“ I wanted to score and I asked for the second penalty to be taken as well “. Victor Osimhen scored the 22nd goal in the league and is the top scorer in Serie A. Another protagonist match for Victor Oshimen.

“ I was sorry for having missed the first penalty and when there was the opportunity for the second I asked Zielinski to take it again. I am happy for this festive evening and I thank the team because the credit for my season belongs to my teammates “

” I want to keep scoring and winning like this. I will keep this mask with me because the details count too. Now let’s enjoy this party. I want to say to our fantastic fans: “Come on Napoli ” !

With just four game to go in the 2022/2023 Seria A season, there is highly possibility Victor Oshimen might end upwinnig the Seria A Capocannoniere award after increasing the goal different r between his closet rival Lautaro Martinez from three to four, The Napoli Tailsman has been amazing all through the season winning the Capocannoiere award will make him the First Africa Player to achieve this.

The Capocannoniere award, known as Paolo Rossi Award since 2021, is awarded by the Italian Footballers’ Association to the highest goalscorer of each season in Italy’s Serie A. With four game to go in the Seria A season Oshimen is on the verge to write another history in the Seria A.