Napoli’s most in-form striker, Victor Osimhen, reached a landmark of 100 career goals last night following his 33rd-minute strike against Sassuolo. Napoli won the game stretching their unbeaten run to 7 games and Victor Osimhen has scored in every one of those games.

Napoli’s two goals in the first half were enough to secure them a win away at Sassuolo.

Victor Osimhen reached a landmark of 100 career goals last night. The 24-year-old has scored 85 goals with clubs in 12,219 minutes and 15 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

In his 175 club appearances, he made 16 Caps with Wolfburg without a goal, 36 appearances and 20 goals with Charleroi, 38 caps with 18 goals to his name at Lille and in Napoli he has 85 caps and 47 goals.

Victor, who has been described as the best striker in the world, has been tipped by the former Super Eagles Captain Jay Jay Okocha to win the African best player award.

Osimhenhas been significant for Napoli’s fine run in the league since the Azzurri last lost away at San Siro to Inter, Spellatti and his boys have redefined their form.

Currently, Napoli leads on the log of Serie A with a huge margin of 18 points ahead of second place Inter who has a game at hand.

