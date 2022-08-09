Former Super Eagles and Spartak Moscow forward Victor Moses suffered Achilles tendon rupturing during his involvement for his club against Ural on Monday, the club has disclosed. The club further said, Moses, will undergo surgery and will be sidelined for a period of half a year before he can return to action. Moses was subbed off at the 33rd minute of the encounter.

Spartak won the game by 0-2 through Quincy Promes and Ignatov goals, both goals coming in the first half.

Spartak on their Facebook page confirming his six months out of action said the examination has revealed Achilles tendon rupture which will require surgery to fix.

Spartak Moscow midfielder Victor Moses who was injured in the match against Ural underwent a medical examination.”

“Nigerian man diagnosed with Achilles tendon damage. The player will have to undergo surgery. It will take about six months to recover from the surgery.”

“We wish Victor a speedy recovery to the field.”

Victor Moses’ message on his official Facebook account:

“Devastated to have suffered an injury in the game at the weekend. I will be doing all I can to recover and get back fully fit as quickly as possible to help the team. Thank you so much to everyone at the club and all the fans for your fantastic support. I’ll be back stronger than ever.”