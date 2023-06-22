Path The News Chronicle » News » Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Bill Gate and Governors in Closed Door Meeting 

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Bill Gate and Governors in Closed Door Meeting 

Adekunle Taofeek June 22, 2023 0
Kashim Shettima, Bill Gate
Shettima, Bill Gate and Governors Meeting
Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Bill Gate and Governors in Closed Door Meeting 
Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently meeting the co-Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, the chairman of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, and members of the Nigerian Governors Forum behind closed doors at the State House, Abuja.
Mr. Gates’ visit to Nigeria and the Niger Republic includes a meeting, which commenced at 11:43 a.m., as part of the scheduled engagements.
It comes only 72 hours after Gates and Dangote met President Bola Tinubu on Monday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The PUNCH obtained information that the attendees of Thursday’s meeting plan to discuss areas of collaboration between both foundations and the Nigerian government, particularly in the health and education sectors. However, the agenda for the meeting is still unknown.
Gates is visiting Nigeria to meet leaders and partners tackling health and development challenges.
The News Chronicle understands that the meeting is ongoing at the time of writing this report.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Tribunal orders Gov Mbah

Enugu Tribunal orders Gov Mbah’s appearance for alleged certificate forgery

Kunle Dada June 22, 2023 0
New Eletricity Tarrif

JUST IN: Shelve New Eletricity Tarrif, NLC Tells FG

Adekunle Taofeek June 22, 2023 0

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, donates learning materials to one of his schools

Oladimeji Adeoye June 22, 2023 0
Critical National Assets

NSCDC, Nigerian Navy Collaborate to Protect Critical National Assets, Infrastructure in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 22, 2023 0
Gas For Generators

Is It Safe To Use Cooking Gas For Generators?

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 22, 2023 0
Electricity Supply Has Declined

Nigeria ‘s Electricity Supply Has Declined In The Past One Year – NBS

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

clean EFCC

Internet fraudster to clean EFCC premises for 3 days

Kunle Dada June 22, 2023 0
Tribunal orders Gov Mbah

Enugu Tribunal orders Gov Mbah’s appearance for alleged certificate forgery

Kunle Dada June 22, 2023 0
New Eletricity Tarrif

JUST IN: Shelve New Eletricity Tarrif, NLC Tells FG

Adekunle Taofeek June 22, 2023 0
Chat GPT got sued

Chat GPT got sued

Adams Peter June 22, 2023 0
IIkay Gundogan

IIkay Gundogan Manchester City’s Captain join Barcelona

Oladimeji Adeoye June 22, 2023 0