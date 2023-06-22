Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Bill Gate and Governors in Closed Door Meeting 

Shettima, Bill Gate and Governors Meeting

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently meeting the co-Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates , the chairman of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote , and members of the Nigerian Governors Forum behind closed doors at the State House, Abuja.

Mr. Gates’ visit to Nigeria and the Niger Republic includes a meeting, which commenced at 11:43 a.m., as part of the scheduled engagements.

It comes only 72 hours after Gates and Dangote met President Bola Tinubu on Monday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The PUNCH obtained information that the attendees of Thursday’s meeting plan to discuss areas of collaboration between both foundations and the Nigerian government, particularly in the health and education sectors. However, the agenda for the meeting is still unknown.

Gates is visiting Nigeria to meet leaders and partners tackling health and development challenges.

The News Chronicle understands that the meeting is ongoing at the time of writing this report.

