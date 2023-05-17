An analyst and academic don, Prof Jideofor Adibe has rated President Muhammadu Buhari low on security. The professor of political science at the Nasarawa State University also accused the outgoing president of Nepotism.

Speaking in a Channels TV interview which was monitored by the News Chronicle, Prof Jideofor noted that the outgoing administration mismanaged the herdsmen crisis and treated it with kid gloves.

He added that the mismanagement of the herdsmen crisis and the prevailing nepotism in the administration led to the emergence of non-state actors such as Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

The University Don also alleged that the Buhari-led administration favoured the muslim north at the expense of other parts of the country, leading to more segregational agitation from the south.

Prof Jideofor however acknowledged that President Muhammedu Buhari’s administration did relatively well in a few areas which include infrastructure and foreign diplomacy with references to the appointments of Okonjo Iweala as the DG of World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Akimwumi Adeshina as the President of African Development Bank (AfDB).

The News Chronicle had reported that President Muhammodu Buhari is due to hand over to Bola Tinubu on the 29th of May, 2023.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu as the winner in an election marred by violence and voters’ apathy.

The result is however being contested in the court by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who came second and the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi who came third.

Share this post