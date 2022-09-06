VerifyMe Nigeria, a firm that develops identity verification and e-KYC technology, has announced QoreID, a specialized digital identity and analytics solution for business-to-business transactions (B2B).

QoreID will offer data services and API architecture to link companies with customers and their information throughout Africa. QoreID offers a range of safe verification and identification solutions that connect businesses to reliable identities and crucial consumer insights like alternative credit scoring for the unbanked and much more. It is aimed at the medium and large company segment.

Speaking at the event, Esigie Aguele, co-founder and chief executive officer of VerifyMe, said QoreID was in a unique position to impact businesses throughout Africa and spur growth in important areas by facilitating quicker, more inexpensive, and more effective client acquisition.

He claimed that it will be supported by regional and international standards for security and compliance, reducing the chance of fraud, mistakes, and other dangers for transactions.

“QoreID is just data infrastructure you can rely on to create your business or goods on,” stated Aguele. Verifying customer information for KYC or authorizing them for credit or other services requires a significant investment of time and resources from many medium- to large-scale businesses. This slows down their efforts to grow their firm and could lead to multiple missed opportunities. Insider abuse is also more likely as a result.

“With QoreID, organizations can easily use our secure API hub or SDKs to meet their business or regulatory requirements in order to promote growth inside important markets and improve their entire customer experience.”

VerifyMe Nigeria

By providing digital identity and verification services to many different businesses and the retail industry, VerifyMe is constructing the trust infrastructure in Nigeria. Our verification services are offered by API or through our full-service Managed Verification Platform, which is accredited by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Everything started in September 2011 when “Francis” was hired by Olutunji Oluwole to be his cook. After a beautiful meal six months later, he and his family all passed asleep. They regained consciousness 18 hours later to discover that “Francis” had poisoned and deprived them of their sight.

A few weeks later, Olutunji learned that “Francis” had obtained employment with another family on the same estate as “Joshua,” using a different name and a different employment history.

With the aid of the housemaid who had worked for the family for four years, he had started poisoning his new employers.

Olutunji Oluwole launched VerifyMe Nigeria Limited to stop workplace crimes and catch infamous offenders in order to ensure that this never happens to anybody else.