Verified Accounts engaging in misleading adverts will be suspended – Elon Musk

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has sent a stringent warning to Twitter users, especially verified accounts. In his message, Elon Musk’s asserted that accounts that try to gain their verification system with no agreement or engage in misleading adverts will be suspended.

“Accounts that try to game our verification system with non-sequitur self-promotion or advertise misleading will be suspended.”

This comes a month after the Twitter CEO stripped off verification badges for celebrities after failing to meet with the monthly payments to maintain their verification badges.

