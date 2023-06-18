Path The News Chronicle » Technology » Verified Accounts engaging in misleading adverts will be suspended – Elon Musk

Verified Accounts engaging in misleading adverts will be suspended – Elon Musk

Osniff Daniel June 18, 2023 0

Verified Accounts engaging in misleading adverts will be suspended – Elon Musk

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has sent a stringent warning to Twitter users, especially verified accounts. In his message, Elon Musk’s asserted that accounts that try to gain their verification system with no agreement or engage in misleading adverts will be suspended.

“Accounts that try to game our verification system with non-sequitur self-promotion or advertise misleading will be suspended.”

This comes a month after the Twitter CEO stripped off verification badges for celebrities after failing to meet with the monthly payments to maintain their verification badges.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Smart Cities

The Potential Of Smart Cities To Improve Urban Living In Africa

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 18, 2023 0

How Mobile Money is Empowering Nigerians and Boosting Economic Growth

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 18, 2023 0
African entrepreneurs

African Entrepreneurs Making Waves on the Global Stage

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 17, 2023 0
Democracy in Africa

How Blockchain Promotes Trust and Accountability for Democracy in Africa

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 17, 2023 0
AI Transportation

The role of AI in addressing transportation and traffic challenges in African cities

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 17, 2023 0
NASD Securities Exchange

NASD Securities Exchange Has Extended Its Rally Ny 0.42%

Iken June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lagos State Government Seals Off Heirs Towers Belonging To Tony Elumelu 

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu June 18, 2023 0

Tonto Dikeh Serenades Self and Son on Father’s Day

Adams Peter June 18, 2023 0
Davido Burna Boy

Davido reacts to Twitter user who wished him death

Osniff Daniel June 18, 2023 0
Ramadan Season

Tinubu, get your own men

Hassan Gimba June 18, 2023 0
Abiola Tofa

Remembering MKO Abiola: Thirty years after

Bola Bolawole June 18, 2023 0