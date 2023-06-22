Vehicles Rain on Heads of Admin of LGAs, LCDAs in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has restated his administration’s commitment to workers welfare and patronage of local content in a bid to grow the State’s economy and ensure excellent service delivery.

The Governor who stated this in Ado Ekiti while presenting 38 official vehicles to Heads of Local Government Administration (HLAs) in the State’s local government and local council development areas (LCDAs), said his decision to patronize Ekiti State Motor Dealers Association in procuring the vehicles was to ensure that everybody feels the impact of government in their daily endeavors.

Governor Oyebanji who was represented at the event by the Head of Service, Mr Bamidele Agbede, said the cars were distributed to assist the HLAs in performing their day-to-day activities and increase their productivity and efficiency.

While assuring that his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare workers and pensioners in the State, the Governor said his government is committed to accelerated development of the grassroots.

He commended the Chairmen of Local Governments and Local Council Development areas for various developmental projects executed in their areas within 200 days of his administration and charged them to ensure proper monitoring of the projects to make sure they are delivered according to specifications.

“Let me assure you that this administration will continue to fulfill its obligations to workers. We are not going to renege on our promise as captured in our road map to keep Ekiti working. Today, these 38 official vehicles that will be handed over to Heads of Government Administration will, no doubt assist in performing the day-to-day activities in their respective Local Government areas and LCDAs, hence, increasing efficiency and productivity at the grassroots”

“One thing that is key in the purchase of these vehicles is that we have prioritized the local content in order to grow our economy. The vehicles that we are distributing today were purchased by Ekiti Motor Dealers, this is a demonstration of our commitment to ensure that everybody feels the impact of government in our daily endeavors”. The Governor said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Mr. Oluwadare Jolumo, who thanked the Governor for fulfilling his promise to Ekiti workers, said the distribution of the vehicles to the HLAs is an attestation to the importance the State government gives to the welfare of Local Government officials.

Jolumo said the vehicles were supplied by Ekiti Motor Dealers Association in line with the local content policy of the Oyebanji led-administration.

Members of the Ekiti Car Dealers Association turned out in large numbers at the brief ceremony held at the Fajuyi Mini Pavilion Ado Ekiti. They hailed the government’s decision to source the vehicles through them, stressing that the gestures had shown that the Oyebanji administration was interested in their progress.

According to the Chairman of the Car Dealers Association, Alhaji Adeniyi Adekunle. “This is unprecedented in Ekiti. Most times the government would go outside the state to buy vehicles. But this administration is patronizing us and we shall not disappoint them. We are encouraged and we shall continue to pay our taxes promptly.”

