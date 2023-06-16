Path The News Chronicle » News » VCO Foundation, Decagon Institute Forge Alliance to Train, Empower 100 Software Engineers in Anambra

VCO Foundation, Decagon Institute Forge Alliance to Train, Empower 100 Software Engineers in Anambra

The Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation, www.vcofoundation.org and Decagon Institute on Thursday, unveiled an ambitious new partnership, aimed at tackling youth unemployment in Anambra State, by training them to become proficient software engineers and facilitating their entry into the global tech industry.

The landmark alliance between the two organisations offers a unique opportunity for high-achieving Anambra graduates interested in tech to be provided with a VCO Foundation guarantee to access student loans to participate in the Decagon Software Engineering Training Program.

It promises to build a generation of adept tech professionals who can drive innovation and economic growth in Anambra State but also marks a significant stride in narrowing the skills gap and promoting inclusivity in the tech sector for Anambra indigenes.

VCO Foundation, a leading non-profit in Nigeria, is providing a guarantee worth N400 million to enable 100 students from Anambra take part in the life-changing programme with ease.

“We are proud to enter into this partnership with Decagon Institute. Through this partnership, we are investing not only in the individuals but the entire Ndi Anambra community and beyond,” Valentine Ozigbo, a multiple-award-winning global CEO and the Founder of VCO Foundation, said.

According to him, by empowering the youths with cutting-edge tech skills, they are equipping them to become drivers of innovation and progress.

“The Decagon Programme is more than just learning to code; it’s about unlocking potentials, creating opportunities, and shaping the future of Anambra. When our young people succeed, we all succeed.

“One of the imaginative ambitions I have for Anambra, is for the state to become a tech hub for Africa and this is a major step in that direction.

“Imagine where we can begin to export tech skills around the globe and all the 100 people we target to train beginning to contribute in empowering not just themselves but also others. That would be a major advancement for the state,” Mr Ozigbo added.

On his part, Mr Chika Nwobi, CEO of Decagon Institute, expressed their joy at the partnership with the VCO Foundation, in extending the programme’s reach to gifted individuals from Anambra State.

He said; “This partnership strengthens our commitment to equipping them with essential skills and support for their tech industry success, ensuring a promising future.”

Renowned for its holistic training approach, Decagon Institute has graduated roughly 1,000 software engineers to date, successfully placing alumni in prestigious tech firms like Microsoft, JP Morgan, Interswitch, Flutterwave, and Sterling Bank.

Their training program, unique for its PAY AFTER YOU LEARN option, provides accommodation, meals, laptops, and a supportive community of software engineers.

The VCO Foundation’s role in the partnership will be pivotal in helping Anambra individuals, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, to gain access to Decagon’s comprehensive training. The foundation is steadfast in its belief that education and technology can catalyse social transformation.

For more information or to apply to the Decagon Software Engineering Training Program, visit http://decagon.institute/anambra.

